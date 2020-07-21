|
Report: Isaiah Simmons agrees to rookie deal with Cardinals
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020 10:34 AM-
Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons agreed to his rookie deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Simmons was selected No. 8 overall by the Cardinals in April. Per Rapoport, the deal is worth $20.66 million with a signing bonus of $12.58 million.
He was a first-team All-American and Butkus Award winner as a junior last season, tallying team-bests in tackles (107), tackles for loss (16), sacks (8) and pass breakups (10).
Simmons and Cardinals rookies are set to report to training camp on Tuesday.
