Report: Isaiah Simmons agrees to rookie deal with Cardinals

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons agreed to his rookie deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Simmons was selected No. 8 overall by the Cardinals in April. Per Rapoport, the deal is worth $20.66 million with a signing bonus of $12.58 million.

He was a first-team All-American and Butkus Award winner as a junior last season, tallying team-bests in tackles (107), tackles for loss (16), sacks (8) and pass breakups (10).

Simmons and Cardinals rookies are set to report to training camp on Tuesday.

The #AZCardinals agreed to terms with first-round freaky defender from #Clemson Isaiah Simmons to a 4-year fully guaranteed deal worth $20.66M, source said. He gets a signing bonus of $12.58M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2020