Report: Gamecocks have their new head coach
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 5, Sat 23:32
Shane Beamer will be competing against in-state rival Clemson (Michael Shroyer - USA Today Sports)
South Carolina is expected to name Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer as their new football head coach according to multiple reports including FOX Sports reporter Bruce Feldman.

No official announcement from the school will be made tonight.

The 43-year-old is a former Gamecock assistant (2007-2010) and the son of former legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Louisiana head coach Billy Napier both publicly declared they were staying put at their respective schools after speaking with South Carolina officials recently.

Kentucky dismantled South Carolina 41-18 on Saturday night and the Gamecocks sit at an ugly 2-8 record.

The Gamecocks fired their former head coach Will Muschamp on November 15. He had an overall dismal record of 28-30 with a winning percentage of only .483.

The Gamecocks couldn't really make any headway in the SEC East going only 2-7 against Georgia and Florida during Muschamp's tenure.

