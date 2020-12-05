Report: Gamecocks have their new head coach

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

South Carolina is expected to name Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer as their new football head coach according to multiple reports including FOX Sports reporter Bruce Feldman.

No official announcement from the school will be made tonight.

The 43-year-old is a former Gamecock assistant (2007-2010) and the son of former legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Louisiana head coach Billy Napier both publicly declared they were staying put at their respective schools after speaking with South Carolina officials recently.

Kentucky dismantled South Carolina 41-18 on Saturday night and the Gamecocks sit at an ugly 2-8 record.

The Gamecocks fired their former head coach Will Muschamp on November 15. He had an overall dismal record of 28-30 with a winning percentage of only .483.

The Gamecocks couldn't really make any headway in the SEC East going only 2-7 against Georgia and Florida during Muschamp's tenure.

Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer is expected to become the next head coach at South Carolina, per @BruceFeldmanCFB pic.twitter.com/Omb8vJqjZt — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 6, 2020

More on Beamer expecting to be the Gamecocks next head coach from one of my sources at USC. I’m told the Gamecocks don’t plan to accept a bowl invite if they are invited in order to waste no time on the future. I’ll have more coming up on @wachfox after the Baylor-Oklahoma game pic.twitter.com/P1JWLui6Dn — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 6, 2020