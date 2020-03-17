BREAKING

Report: Former Clemson player to become highest-paid at position
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4:50 PM
(USA TODAY Sports photo)

D.J. Reader is the latest Texans player to find a new home.

The former Clemson defensive tackle is slated to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, Reader will become the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL with a $53 million deal over four years.

Reader has tallied 154 tackles, 16 for loss, over 61 games as a pro.

Reader was picked in the fifth round by the Texans in 2016.

News of former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins being traded by the Texans to the Arizona Cardinals came out on Monday.

