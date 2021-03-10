|
Report: Former Clemson WR staying with Steelers
|2021 Mar 10, Wed 12:05-
Former Clemson wide receiver
Ray-Ray McCloud is set to return to Pittsburgh after a solid 2020 campaign.
According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, McCloud is staying with the Steelers after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract. McCloud was tabbed as a second-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus as a return specialist last season, totaling nearly 1,000 return yards with a 10.3 yards per punt return average and 23.1 yards per kick return. He also tallied 20 catches for 77 yards in 22 targets as a receiver. The former 5-star prospect was picked in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills and has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers.
According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, McCloud is staying with the Steelers after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract.
McCloud was tabbed as a second-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus as a return specialist last season, totaling nearly 1,000 return yards with a 10.3 yards per punt return average and 23.1 yards per kick return. He also tallied 20 catches for 77 yards in 22 targets as a receiver.
The former 5-star prospect was picked in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills and has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers.
As a Tiger, the Tampa-area product scored on a punt return and totaled 1,332 yards from scrimmage and four more TDs over three seasons.
The #Steelers have agreed to terms with WR/return man Ray-Ray McCloud on a one-year deal, source said. McCloud played in every game last season, starting two, and now stays in Pittsburgh.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021