Report: Former Clemson DT getting call-up to active roster
by - Friday, September 25, 2020 11:41 AM
Former Clemson defensive tackle DeShawn Williams is expected to be on the active roster with the Denver Broncos this weekend.

Williams signed with the Broncos this offseason after spending time on the Denver roster in 2018-19 and then went to their practice squad earlier this month.

At Clemson (2011-14), Williams tallied 161 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 24 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks in 1,235 snaps over 53 games (17 starts) in his career.

Williams last saw game action in the pros with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 (four games; four QB hits and two tackles).

The Broncos host Tampa Bay on Sunday (4:25 p.m.).

