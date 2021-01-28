Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 28, Thu 10:07
Thomas Shea - USA Today Sports
Thomas Shea - USA Today Sports

Nothing seems salvageable between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN's Adam Shefter on Thursday, Watson has already asked for a trade officially.

"Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago," he posted. "Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking."

Some of the frontrunners for his services, if the Texans agree to trade Watson are the Jets, Broncos, Dolphins, Colts Bears, Patriots, Eagles, and Panthers.

The 25-year-old quarterback has a no-trade clause in the extension he signed so he would have to agree to the team that he was being traded to.

Watson was Pro Football Focus' third-highest graded quarterback in 2020 at 92.5 as he threw for an impressive 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns.

He signed a four-year and $156 million extension in September to make him the highest-paid player in the league during that span.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers
Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers
Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
 TigerNet News
spacer Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?***
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 74TIGER
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 Marshall®
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 TigersO
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 TXTiger08
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 CO 2002 tiger
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 TXTiger08
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 CO 2002 tiger
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 CO 2002 tiger
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 TXTiger08
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 TXTiger08
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 rhettfla
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: Goodness! Trade him already. How long does it take?***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Breaking News: Deshaun Watson requested a trade ....weeks ago
 Tiger95
spacer Re: Breaking News: Deshaun Watson requested a trade ....weeks ago
 Illnoistiger®
spacer Re: Breaking News: Deshaun Watson requested a trade ....weeks ago
 clemson2003®
spacer Can't blame him. They just made a horrible HC hire IMO
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Can't blame him. They just made a horrible HC hire IMO
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: Can't blame him. They just made a horrible HC hire IMO
 Tigerlife2005
spacer Touché! ??
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Please just don't let him go to the Jets!!!* That would
 NBaldwin
spacer Re: Please just don't let him go to the Jets!!!* That would
 CO 2002 tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer The Texans are making *themselves* look silly.
 Spillerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
 pawsrule4evr
Read all 26 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week