Report: Deshaun Watson has interest in playing for Panthers

Tony Crumpton

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has not officially asked for a trade amid reports that he is very unhappy with his organization. Fox Sports analyst Jason McIntyre was on Colin Cowherd's show Friday and said that the Carolina Panthers are a team that Watson would be open to playing for if he waived his no-trade clause. "While I was prepping for this segment I had somebody influential in the league text me and say the team I've heard is the Carolina Panthers, a deep sleeper for Deshaun Watson," McIntyre said. "Apparently, he is telling some folks he would not mind going home. He grew up in Atlanta, about four hours from Carolina, and Matt Rhule has set up a pretty good foundation there in Carolina. They have a lot of good offensive weapons. "Just keep an ear out for Carolina. I'm on the Jets train. The league would love that. But keep an ear out for Carolina."

Watson signed a four-year and $156 million extension in September to make him the highest-paid player in the league during that span.