Report: Clemson coordinator informs NFL teams he is staying with Tigers
ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday that two NFL teams "reached out" to Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott recently and the Tigers coach "informed both teams he wants to stay at Clemson for the time being."

Elliott has had his name floated in rumors for an offensive coordinator role with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, and Anderson's report covered interest from the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

Elliott came back to his alma mater in 2011 and moved into a co-coordinator role in late 2014 before becoming the sole OC in the 2020 season, where he commanded the No. 3 scoring offense nationally.

The Broyles Award winner was reported as a head coaching candidate for the Auburn job last month before rebuffing reports of an interview during the ACC Championship weekend.

He ranked 11th among coaches publicly listed in USA TODAY's assistant coach salaries database for 2020 ($1.52 million).

