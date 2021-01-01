|
Report: Buckeyes starting lineman out for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
|2021 Jan 1, Fri 14:43-
Sophomore Ohio State left guard Harry Miller is out for the Sugar Bowl matchup with Clemson after a positive COVID-19 test, according to a social media post from his mother.
The Buford, Georgia product had started all six games this season, filling in at center in one game. Miller had Clemson as a finalist in the recruiting process, along with Stanford, Notre Dame and Georgia. Likely replacement Matthew Jones, a redshirt sophomore, started at left guard earlier this season when Miller had to move to center against Michigan State.
Ohio State LG Harry Miller tested positive for COVID and will not play in the Sugar Bowl, his mother posted on Facebook.— Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 1, 2021
Redshirt sophomore Matthew Jones is the likely replacement, a bright spot in OSU's victory at Michigan State in November when three starting OL were out.