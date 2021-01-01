Report: Buckeyes starting lineman out for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
Sophomore Ohio State left guard Harry Miller is out for the Sugar Bowl matchup with Clemson after a positive COVID-19 test, according to a social media post from his mother.

The Buford, Georgia product had started all six games this season, filling in at center in one game.

Miller had Clemson as a finalist in the recruiting process, along with Stanford, Notre Dame and Georgia.

Likely replacement Matthew Jones, a redshirt sophomore, started at left guard earlier this season when Miller had to move to center against Michigan State.

