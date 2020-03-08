Recruits react to Clemson Junior Day visit
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Clemson Football has had a busy weekend with their family reunion inviting former players back to town and also hosting some of the top juniors on unofficial visits.

The early returns seem to be very positive by the recruits according to their posts on social media.

TigerNet will try to get interviews with some of these highly regarded recruits about their Clemson visit in the coming days.

Check out their tweets from their time in Clemson below:

Walker visited on Wednesday:

