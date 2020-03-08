Recruits react to Clemson Junior Day visit

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson Football has had a busy weekend with their family reunion inviting former players back to town and also hosting some of the top juniors on unofficial visits. The early returns seem to be very positive by the recruits according to their posts on social media. TigerNet will try to get interviews with some of these highly regarded recruits about their Clemson visit in the coming days.

Check out their tweets from their time in Clemson below:

Do it for the people that doubt me and still do... ?? #Blessed #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/7eMfa41Qay — Dakota Mitchell? (@RockOutNine) March 8, 2020

There really is something in these hills.... ?? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/dQfFi9zOlc — Will Fowler (@Wi11Fowler) March 8, 2020

Walker visited on Wednesday: