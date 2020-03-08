|
Recruits react to Clemson Junior Day visit
|Sunday, March 8, 2020 11:01 AM- -
Clemson Football has had a busy weekend with their family reunion inviting former players back to town and also hosting some of the top juniors on unofficial visits.
The early returns seem to be very positive by the recruits according to their posts on social media. TigerNet will try to get interviews with some of these highly regarded recruits about their Clemson visit in the coming days.
The early returns seem to be very positive by the recruits according to their posts on social media.
TigerNet will try to get interviews with some of these highly regarded recruits about their Clemson visit in the coming days.
Check out their tweets from their time in Clemson below:
Do it for the people that doubt me and still do... ?? #Blessed #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/7eMfa41Qay— Dakota Mitchell? (@RockOutNine) March 8, 2020
There really is something in these hills.... ?? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/dQfFi9zOlc— Will Fowler (@Wi11Fowler) March 8, 2020
Thank you @ClemsonFB and staff for a great visit to Clemson! @OLCoachCaldwell @ClemsonPrez @Clements_TJC #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/hIob0Lrx3E— Nolan Rucci (@nolanrucci) March 8, 2020
????#ALLIN ?? pic.twitter.com/1Lk8sldobT— jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) March 8, 2020
Walker visited on Wednesday:
Great Day with the Tigers???? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/owY3whNCfB— Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) March 4, 2020