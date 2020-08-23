Ravens reportedly held tryout for former TE
Former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett reportedly worked out for the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Leggett and three other players worked out for two open spots on the Raven's 80-man roster. No word yet if any of the players in attendance made the cut.

Legett was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in July. In 2019, he didn't receive a snap with the Bucs but had 14 catches for 114 yards and touchdown with the New York Jets in 2018.

He was a former fifth-round draft pick by the Jets.

