Ravens reportedly held tryout for former TE

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett reportedly worked out for the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Leggett and three other players worked out for two open spots on the Raven's 80-man roster. No word yet if any of the players in attendance made the cut.

Legett was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in July. In 2019, he didn't receive a snap with the Bucs but had 14 catches for 114 yards and touchdown with the New York Jets in 2018.

He was a former fifth-round draft pick by the Jets.

A couple of notable tryouts/visits this weekend: the Ravens are working out TE Jordan Leggett and the Bears are hosting K Cairo Santos on a visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 22, 2020