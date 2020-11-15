Playoff picture: Clemson, Notre Dame give ACC good chance at two bids

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC) continued to bolster its chances at a second Playoff berth in three seasons by a 45-31 win at Boston College Saturday.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1) had the weekend off to reflect on what went wrong in South Bend and worked toward getting healthier and better with Playoff destiny firmly within their grip.

Thanks to a head-to-head win over Miami (7-1, 6-1), the ACC Championship-spot tiebreaker would go to Clemson if both win out, even in a scenario that left the Tigers an unequal amount of games to the 'Canes. From there, a win and Clemson's in a sixth-straight Playoff.

ESPN currently gives Notre Dame (48.7) better odds to make the Playoff, as an undefeated still, with Clemson next (42.8) and still the fourth-best chance to win the title there (9.6). Alabama (88.8), Ohio State (61.4) and Wisconsin (54.9) are the trio at the top of the projections.

The two ESPN CFP prognosticators pick Clemson in the semis, but in different matchups, versus Ohio State in the Rose or against Alabama in the Sugar.

CBS Sports sends Clemson to its first-ever Rose Bowl appearance against the Buckeyes but has Oregon instead of Notre Dame in the field of four.