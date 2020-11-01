Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's competition gained some ground on it after a wild few days around TigerTown.

With freshman backup QB DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson rallied from 18 points down to a 34-28 win over Boston College, Alabama rolled Mississippi State, 41-0, Ohio State topped Penn State, 38-25, Notre Dame controlled the action in a 31-13 win at Georgia Tech and Georgia won a defensive battle at Kentucky, 14-3.

Clemson holds the top spot with 43 votes, which is down nine from last week, ahead of Alabama (17), Ohio State (2), Notre Dame and Georgia.

North Carolina hung on to a No. 24 ranking after losing at Virginia this week, while Miami rejoined the top-10 (10) out of the ACC.

The Pac-12 and the MAC complete the run of all 10 FBS conferences playing this fall when they start action this week.

The first College Football Playoff rankings come this month on Nov. 24.

Coaches Poll - 11/1

Rank Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Clemson 7-0 1527 43

2 Alabama 6-0 1503 17

3 Ohio State 2-0 1407 2

4 Notre Dame 6-0 1358

5 Georgia 4-1 1304

6 Cincinnati 5-0 1157

7 Texas A&M 4-1 1154

8 Florida 3-1 1101

9 Brigham Young 7-0 1025

10 Miami 5-1 964

11 Wisconsin 1-0 908

12 Oklahoma State 4-1 783

13 Indiana 2-0 730

14 Oregon 0-0 725

15 Marshall 5-0 473

16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 464

17 Iowa State 4-2 433

18 Southern Methodist 6-1 421

19 Oklahoma 4-2 413

20 Southern California 0-0 365

21 Auburn 4-2 246

22 Army 6-1 208

23 Boise State 2-0 204

24 North Carolina 4-2 192

25 Michigan 1-1 141

Dropped out: No. 16 Kansas State; No. 17 Penn State.

Others rec. votes: Texas 115; Northwestern 112; Liberty 92; UL Lafayette 90; Kansas State 64; Utah 57; Penn State 56; Purdue 55; West Virginia 49; Virginia Tech 37; Appalachian State 32; Tulsa 29; Missouri 23; Boston College 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 13; Memphis 12; Wake Forest 11; Tennessee 11; Arizona State 11; Michigan State 9; California 9; South Carolina 8; Arkansas 8; Nevada 3; San Diego State 1; Central Florida 1.