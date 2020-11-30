Playing time breakdown: Tigers clear bench in blowout versus Pitt

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

A Senior Day domination of Pittsburgh meant the No. 3 Tigers could go back to clearing the bench in Death Valley.

An inactive list filled with defensive backs only kept the number smaller on the defensive side. DB Malcolm Greene went from only taking special teams snaps in the previous two games to starting against Pitt and being named national true freshman of the week by Pro Football Focus.

After missing games recently, James Skalski returned as a starter with a LB corps-leading 45 snaps. Also of note in that unit, true freshman Trenton Simpson was featured by Brent Venables more with 39 snaps to 23 for Baylon Spector.

On the interior D-line, Tyler Davis also came back and led that group with 33 snaps.

More under the radar, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng made his season debut with five snaps after spending much of the year on the unavailable list. Clemson mixed in 14 scholarship offensive linemen in all Saturday.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Pittsburgh

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence 72 (437), DJ Uiagalelei 19 (231), Hunter Helms 5 (22).

Running Back: Travis Etienne 40 (406), Lyn-J Dixon 21 (110), Chez Mellusi 13 (64), Darien Rencher 9 (55), Kobe Pace 6 (50), Michel Dukes 3 (19).

Wide Receiver: Cornell Powell 68 (457), Amari Rodgers 58 (468), EJ Williams 54 (260), Brannon Spector 23 (144, Will Swinney 22 (119), Ajou Ajou 19 (105), Will Brown 16 (75).

Tight end: Braden Galloway 33 (356), Davis Allen 29 (263), JC Chalk 18 (109), Jaelyn Lay 11 (71), Sage Ennis 8 (27).

Offensive Line: Cade Stewart 81 (634), Jackson Carman 78 (605), Will Putnam 76 (610), Matt Bockhorst 65 (567), Jordan McFadden 64 (598), Walker Parks 35 (167), Mason Trotter 23 (127), Paul Tchio 8 (78), Mitchell Mayes 8 (59), Hunter Rayburn 8 (59), Tayquon Johnson 6 (86), Kaleb Boateng 5 (5), Bryn Tucker 4 (11), Trent Howard 3 (21).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 32 (314), KJ Henry 23 (297), Justin Mascoll 23 (284), Xavier Thomas 22 (94), Regan Upshaw 14 (141), Greg Williams 6 (56).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis 33 (92), Bryan Bresee 32 (336), Nyles Pinckney 7 (192), Jordan Williams 7 (177), Etinosa Reuben 5 (35), DeMonte Capehart 4 (16), Darnell Jefferies 1 (46).

Linebacker: James Skalski 45 (213) Trenton Simpson 39 (199), Mike Jones Jr. 30 (284), Baylon Spector 23 (400), Kane Patterson 18 (72), Keith Maguire 7 (76), LaVonta Bentley 5 (48).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nolan Turner 57 (428), Joseph Charleston 56 (337), Andrew Booth 43 (280), Mario Goodrich 40 (118), Tyler Venables 38 (183), Malcolm Greene 35 (93), Fred Davis II 31 (159), Ray Thornton III 29 (120), LeAnthony Williams 27 (90), RJ Mickens 10 (31).

Special-teams only (non-specialists): LB Kevin Swint (35), LB Sergio Allen (18).

Did not play: LB Jake Venables* (311), CB Derion Kendrick^ (230), OL Blake Vinson (37).

On unavailable list for Pittsburgh game (no specified reasons for being out on pregame release but some are temporary or season-long injury issues): DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, CB Sheridan Jones, WR Frank Ladson Jr., CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, WR Joseph Ngata, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, S Jalyn Phillips, QB Taisun Phommachanh, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and S Lannden Zanders.

* Couldn’t play through ankle injury after trying to go in warmups.

^ Sat out for team discipline reasons.

