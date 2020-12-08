Playing time breakdown: Clemson defense rotation shakes up in Blacksburg

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Virginia Tech largely controlled the tempo and Clemson pulled away with ease on the scoreboard to leave things a bit uneven when it comes to snaps last Saturday. The Tiger offense had the ball only 22 minutes and saw just 52 official plays (Clemson counts snaps on penalties below too). On the other side of the ball, injuries and players returning from injury made a difference in Blacksburg. Starting middle linebacker James Skalski was held out after five plays (groin) and backup Jake Venables left shortly afterward (8; arm). That made way for a young corps there as true freshman Trenton Simpson led in snaps (34) and sophomores Kane Patterson (31) and LaVonta Bentley (20) featured heavily as well. At defensive end, Xavier Thomas tied for his most snaps this season and the second-most at the position (25), totaling two tackles (0.5 for loss).

Here's how things shook out in total:

Clemson snaps breakdown: Virginia Tech

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence 55 (492), DJ Uiagalelei 1 (232).

Running Back: Travis Etienne 37 (443), Lyn-J Dixon 10 (120), Chez Mellusi 4 (68), Darien Rencher 1 (56).

Wide Receiver: Amari Rodgers 49 (517), Cornell Powell 49 (506), EJ Williams 28 (288), Brannon Spector 13 (157), Ajou Ajou 5 (110), Will Swinney 4 (123).

Tight end: Davis Allen 31 (294), Braden Galloway 25 (381), JC Chalk 6 (115), Jaelyn Lay 2 (73).

Offensive Line: Cade Stewart 55 (689), Jackson Carman 55 (660), Matt Bockhorst 55 (622), Will Putnam 47 (657), Jordan McFadden 47 (645), Walker Parks 8 (175), Mason Trotter 8 (135), Paul Tchio 1 (79), Mitchell Mayes 1 (60), Hunter Rayburn 1 (56).

Defense

Defensive End: Justin Mascoll 29 (313), Xavier Thomas 25 (119), Myles Murphy 24 (338), KJ Henry 17 (314), Regan Upshaw 16 (157), Greg Williams 9 (65).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis 36 (128), Bryan Bresee 30 (366), Nyles Pinckney 20 (212), Jordan Williams 16 (193), Ruke Orhorhoro 7 (21), Etinosa Reuben 2 (37), DeMonte Capehart 2 (18), Darnell Jefferies 1 (47).

Linebacker: Trenton Simpson 34 (233), Mike Jones Jr. 32 (316), Kane Patterson 31 (103), Baylon Spector 28 (428), LaVonta Bentley 20 (73), Keith Maguire 19 (95), Jake Venables* 8 (319), James Skalski* 5 (218).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nolan Turner 56 (484), Mario Goodrich 55 (173), Derion Kendrick 50 (280), Joseph Charleston 43 (380), Jalyn Phillips 24 (137), Malcolm Greene 18 (111), Ray Thornton III 17 (137), Tyler Venables 15 (198), LeAnthony Williams 10 (100), Fred Davis II 9 (168), Sheridan Jones 5 (280), RJ Mickens 1 (32).

Special-teams only (non-specialists): OL Tayquon Johnson (86), RB Kobe Pace (50), WR Will Brown (75), LB Kevin Swint (35), RB Michel Dukes (19), LB Sergio Allen (18).

Did not play: CB Andrew Booth* (280), QB Taisun Phommachanh (43), OL Blake Vinson (37), OL Trent Howard (21), OL Bryn Tucker (11).

On unavailable list for Virginia Tech game (no specified reasons for being out on pregame release but some are temporary or season-long injury issues and some are reduced travel squad-related): LB Sergio Allen, DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, OL James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, WR Frank Ladson Jr., RB Ty Lucas, LB Matt Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, WR Joseph Ngata, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, PK Jonathan Weitz, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and S Lannden Zanders.

* Injured in game or held out.

