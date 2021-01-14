Phillip Mayaka signs Generation Adidas contract

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Major League Soccer announced earlier today that Clemson midfielder Philip Mayaka has signed a Generation adidas contract. A native of Nairobi, Kenya, Mayaka is now eligible for selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, which is set to take place virtually on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. This is the seventh time in program history and second consecutive year that Clemson has had a member of its program sign a Generation adidas contract. Today’s announcement signals the end of Mayaka’s collegiate eligibility and means he will join his new club after being selected in the upcoming draft. During his time at Clemson, Mayaka was named a 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, second-team All-American, first-team All-South Region, first-team All-ACC, ACC Freshman of the Year, and was a member of the ACC’s All-Freshman team. Before the 2020 season, Mayaka earned preseason All-American honors from College Soccer News.

During his two seasons playing for the Tigers, Mayaka earned the start in 29 of his 32 appearances. Mayaka contributed two goals and eight assists during his freshman season in 2019.

Mayaka now joins Robbie Robinson and Andrew Tarbell as Generation adidas signees under Head Coach Mike Noonan. During the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, Robinson became the first player in program history to be selected No. 1 overall in a professional soccer draft, as Inter Miami CF chose Robinson with its first draft pick in club history.

“Mayaka is the most MLS-ready player I have coached since being at Clemson,” said Noonan. “He has been a pleasure to coach, and any team would be happy to have him.”

This year’s Generation adidas class is made up of three highly touted underclassmen, all hailing from ACC programs. Joining Mayaka is Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Peraira and Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris.

Fans can watch the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by visiting MLSsoccer.com, the MLS app, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The draft will feature three rounds with a ten minute break between rounds. Clubs will have a three-minute window to make their selections.