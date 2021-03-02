|
Phil Steele projects Clemson preseason AP ranking
|2021 Mar 2, Tue 12:14-
College football preseason magazine guru Phil Steele published
his annual prediction for the preseason Associated Press top-10 on Tuesday -- and his prediction calls for a top-3 matchup out of the gates in Charlotte this September.
Steele has Clemson pegged for a No. 2 preseason spot and Georgia right behind at No. 3, trailing reigning champ Alabama in the top spot. He also predicts the Tigers will be joined from the ACC in the top-10 by North Carolina at No. 8. Steele reports he has called the preseason AP top-10 three seasons in a row and seven out of 12 years perfectly six months out from the annual August first poll. Clemson opens with Georgia in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4.
