Phil Steele projects Clemson preseason AP ranking

Steele has Clemson pegged for a No. 2 preseason spot and Georgia right behind at No. 3, trailing reigning champ Alabama in the top spot.

He also predicts the Tigers will be joined from the ACC in the top-10 by North Carolina at No. 8.

Steele reports he has called the preseason AP top-10 three seasons in a row and seven out of 12 years perfectly six months out from the annual August first poll.

Clemson opens with Georgia in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4.