Paul Finebaum shares his 'prohibitive favorite' for 2020 Heisman Trophy

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum shared his favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy award on a Wednesday appearance on SportsCenter. "You have asked me some tough questions in our experience together, that’s the easiest, it is Trevor Lawrence," Finebaum said. "I don't know what Caesar's (Palace) is thinking. Maybe being out of the betting business for a month, they’ve lost their edge." Finebaum is apparently the train conductor on the Lawrence hype train. "Trevor Lawrence is going to be the odds-on favorite in my book, and he was the favorite last year, and Joe Burrow came out of nowhere. Trevor Lawrence should be the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy." Lawrence is a solid pick as he finished the 2019 season with 4,228 total yards and was responsible for 45 touchdowns.

Obviously, this prediction is dependent if college football even plays this season or not.