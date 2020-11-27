Ohio State head coach tests positive for COVID-19

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Ohio State announced on Friday that football head coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have spoken with Coach Day, and he is doing well physically,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “I feel terrible for Coach and for the members of the program who have been diagnosed with a positive test. Coach Day and this team have been true leaders in handling things so well throughout this pandemic. Our team wants to play this game, and we’re going to do everything we can to help make this happen. All of the decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes and staff members will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

Day is currently in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach this week.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim coach during Day's absence.

Breaking: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced.



He is in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach the team this week. pic.twitter.com/WkQyG7dd4C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2020

BREAKING: A man by the name of Bryan Day has received a one-game coaching contract to fill in for head coach Ryan Day, who has COVID ?? pic.twitter.com/fZ95zXu5fA — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) November 27, 2020