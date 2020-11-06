|
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
Friday, November 6, 2020 8:44 PM
The No. 1-ranked Tigers released a hype video for their matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.
The video, featuring Colin Cowherd and Joey Galloway among pundits' analysis, has a central theme: the standard remains the same and it's next man up under the lights Saturday.
Watch below:
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 7, 2020