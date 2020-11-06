Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up

TigerNet Staff by

The No. 1-ranked Tigers released a hype video for their matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

The video, featuring Colin Cowherd and Joey Galloway among pundits' analysis, has a central theme: the standard remains the same and it's next man up under the lights Saturday.

Watch below: