Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
by - Friday, November 6, 2020 8:44 PM

The No. 1-ranked Tigers released a hype video for their matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

The video, featuring Colin Cowherd and Joey Galloway among pundits' analysis, has a central theme: the standard remains the same and it's next man up under the lights Saturday.

Watch below:

