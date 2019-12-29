Official Clemson CFP National Championship Travel Packages - Book NOW!
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:10 AM
It’s a lock! Clemson is headed to New Orleans to defend their CFP National Championship title on January 13. Follow your Tigers to New Orleans to witness history in the making LIVE from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome!

Take the hassle out of your planning with a travel package from our friends at PRIMESPORT and Anthony Travel, the leader in university and sports travel management. Travel packages include hard-to-find accommodations in downtown New Orleans, roundtrip airfare, access to official Clemson events and much more!

Availability is limited, so secure your travel package today:

WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
