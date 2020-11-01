Nuk Hopkins fires back at Booger McFarland about LSU: "Good luck in the Hot Pocket bowl"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Things were getting heated on social media on Saturday afternoon as No. 1 Clemson was getting tested by a talented Boston College squad.

Late in the second quarter, ESPN college football analyst and former LSU player Booger McFarland took a jab at DeAndre Hopkins about being from Clemson.

"DEFCON 2, I repeat DEFCON 2 in the fake Death Valley," he posted. "Someone, please check on @DeAndreHopkins. Eagle 28 Tiger 10. It’s almost halftime, and it’s a blowout so far."

Hopkins fired back at Booger with the following savage response.

"Burrow doesn't play for LSU anymore. Good luck in the Hot Pocket Bowl game if that is one."

Funny but honest stuff by Hopkins as LSU is certainly having a very rough year. They got destroyed 48-11 to Auburn on Saturday and only have two wins all season.

