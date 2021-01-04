No. 18 Tigers host Wolfpack Tuesday

The Clemson men's basketball team, ranked as high as 18th in the polls this week, hosts NC State on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game. The contest will be televised on ACCN with Roy Philpott and Paul Biancardi calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. Notes • Clemson (KenPom: No. 19 overall, No. 2 adjusted defensive efficiency (86.7)) is ranked third nationally in scoring defense (56.2 points per game), which is also tops in the ACC. • In back-to-back games, the Tigers have overcome halftime deficits for victory. Clemson found themselves trailing Miami (Jan. 2), 34-32 and won the second half by a 34-31 tally for a one-point victory. Clemson’s first halftime deficit overcome was a 34-29 halftime deficit to defeat Florida State on Dec. 29. It was Clemson’s first victory after trailing at the half this season.

• Clemson trails the all-time series with NC State 54-105.

• The Tigers and Wolfpack split two meetings last season, with Clemson taking an 81-70 win in contest held in Littlejohn Coliseum.

• The Tigers have won the last three in the series on their home floor.

Clemson rotation and NC State Starting 5

(19/18) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 9/9 6.9 4.9 2.1 24.7

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 9/5 5.7 4.1 1.1 20.1

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 9/8 10.2 2.6 2.3 27.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 9/3 3.0 1.8 0.9 15.4

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 9/2 9.6 1.1 2.4 22.9

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 5/2 6.6 4.6 0.2 15.1

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 9/2 2.2 2.1 0.4 10.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 2/0 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 9/1 4.1 1.0 0.1 11.4

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 8/4 4.4 3.0 1.5 21.7

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.6

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 4/0 1.0 1.0 0.3 5.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 8/0 4.8 2.8 0.0 12.2

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 9/9 13.1 5.7 2.2 25.2

(RV/RV) NC State Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 5 Thomas Allen 6-1 180 RJr. Raleigh, N.C. 7/7 6.7 2.7 0.9 24.1

G 10 Braxton Beverly 6-0 185 Sr. Hazard, Ky. 7/7 7.1 2.7 2.9 24.9

G 24 Devon Daniels 6-5 200 RSr. Battle Creek, Mich. 7/6 16.3 4.7 3.6 31.3

F 4 Jericole Hellems 6-7 205 Jr. St. Louis, Mo. 7/6 12.6 5.3 2.4 29.5

F 15 Manny Bates 6-11 230 RSo. Fayetteville, N.C. 7/7 9.9 5.3 0.4 22.0