|
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020 6:49 PM- -
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Currently, Saban reportedly has no symptons.
"I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for Covid-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to Covid, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said in the statement.
Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Both Saban and Bryne are at home self-isolating, per CDC guidelines.
No symptoms. He’s literally coaching practice from a Zoom call???? (I had permission to say this)— Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 14, 2020
Head coaches who have tested positive for COVID:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2020
Jason Candle, Toledo
Chip Kelly, UCLA
Mike Norvell, Florida State
Kevin Sumlin, Arizona
Les Miles, Kansas
Nick Saban, Alabama
Nick Saban says he is unsure if he will be able to communicate with his team during Saturday's game vs. No. 3 Georgia. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/iPGDJf9y9J— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 14, 2020