Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Currently, Saban reportedly has no symptons.

"I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for Covid-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to Covid, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said in the statement.

Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Saban and Bryne are at home self-isolating, per CDC guidelines.

No symptoms. He’s literally coaching practice from a Zoom call???? (I had permission to say this) — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 14, 2020

Head coaches who have tested positive for COVID:



Jason Candle, Toledo

Chip Kelly, UCLA

Mike Norvell, Florida State

Kevin Sumlin, Arizona

Les Miles, Kansas

Nick Saban, Alabama — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2020

Nick Saban says he is unsure if he will be able to communicate with his team during Saturday's game vs. No. 3 Georgia. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/iPGDJf9y9J — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 14, 2020