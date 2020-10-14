Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, October 14, 2020 6:49 PM
Nick Saban in pregame of the Ole Miss game (Handout photo - USA Today Sports)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Currently, Saban reportedly has no symptons.

"I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for Covid-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to Covid, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said in the statement.

Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Saban and Bryne are at home self-isolating, per CDC guidelines.

Top Clemson News of the Week