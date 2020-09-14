National Championship odds for Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson was very impressive in their 37-13 road win against Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Vegas apparently agrees.

The title odds came out on Monday and had Clemson as the top dog at 2/1 odds followed by frontrunners Alabama (3/1), Georgia (5/1), Oklahoma (10/1) Florida (12/1), Texas (12/1) and Notre Dame (20/1).

Other ACC schools that were mentioned in the title odds besides Clemson and one-year ACC school Notre Dame were Miami (60/1), North Carolina (80/1), Florida State (300/1), Louisville (300/1), and Virginia Tech (300/1).

Editor's note: Pro Tip -- Don't take those odds on Florida State.

Here is the full list of odds:

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports after Week 1:



Clemson 2/1

Bama 3/1

UGA 5/1

OU 10/1

UF, Texas 12/1

ND 20/1

A&M, OkSt 30/1

Auburn, LSU 40/1

Miami 60/1

UNC 80/1

Cincy, TCU, Tenn, UCF 100/1

ISU 200/1

Baylor, FSU, UL, VT 300/1

AppSt, BYU, Louisiana, Memphis 500/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 14, 2020