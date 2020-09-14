|
National Championship odds for Clemson
Monday, September 14, 2020
No. 1 Clemson was very impressive in their 37-13 road win against Wake Forest on Saturday night.
Vegas apparently agrees.
The title odds came out on Monday and had Clemson as the top dog at 2/1 odds followed by frontrunners Alabama (3/1), Georgia (5/1), Oklahoma (10/1) Florida (12/1), Texas (12/1) and Notre Dame (20/1).
Other ACC schools that were mentioned in the title odds besides Clemson and one-year ACC school Notre Dame were Miami (60/1), North Carolina (80/1), Florida State (300/1), Louisville (300/1), and Virginia Tech (300/1).
Editor's note: Pro Tip -- Don't take those odds on Florida State.
Here is the full list of odds:
New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports after Week 1:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 14, 2020
Clemson 2/1
Bama 3/1
UGA 5/1
OU 10/1
UF, Texas 12/1
ND 20/1
A&M, OkSt 30/1
Auburn, LSU 40/1
Miami 60/1
UNC 80/1
Cincy, TCU, Tenn, UCF 100/1
ISU 200/1
Baylor, FSU, UL, VT 300/1
AppSt, BYU, Louisiana, Memphis 500/1