National Championship odds for Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, September 14, 2020 4:24 PM
Lawrence had 3 total touchdowns against Wake Forest
Lawrence had 3 total touchdowns against Wake Forest

No. 1 Clemson was very impressive in their 37-13 road win against Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Vegas apparently agrees.

The title odds came out on Monday and had Clemson as the top dog at 2/1 odds followed by frontrunners Alabama (3/1), Georgia (5/1), Oklahoma (10/1) Florida (12/1), Texas (12/1) and Notre Dame (20/1).

Other ACC schools that were mentioned in the title odds besides Clemson and one-year ACC school Notre Dame were Miami (60/1), North Carolina (80/1), Florida State (300/1), Louisville (300/1), and Virginia Tech (300/1).

Editor's note: Pro Tip -- Don't take those odds on Florida State.

Here is the full list of odds:

