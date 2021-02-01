National Championship odds for 2021 CFB season

At SuperBook Sports, Alabama has top odds at winning the crown once again at 9/5.

Next up is Clemson (9/2), Ohio State (9/2), Georgia (6/1), and Oklahoma (8/1).

Other upper echelon teams in the mix include Texas A&M (40/1), Iowa State (40/1), LSU (40/1), Florida (60/1), Iowa (60/1), Michigan (60/1), Notre Dame (60/1), North Carolina (60/1), Penn State (60/1), Southern Cal (60/1), and Wisconsin (60/1).

A few other longshots include Miami (100/1), Minnesota (100/1), Texas (100/1), Arkansas (200/1), Auburn (200/1), Arizona State (200/1), Cincinnati (200/1), Missouri (200/1), Nebraska (200/1), Oklahoma State (200/1), TCU (200/1), Utah (200/1), Virginia Tech (200/1), Washington (200/1), West Virginia (200/1), and Ole Miss (300/1).