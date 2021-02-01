National Championship odds for 2021 CFB season
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 1, Mon 19:23
Clemson is tied for second best odds to win the next CFB title (ACC photo)
Clemson is tied for second best odds to win the next CFB title (ACC photo)

It's only February, but we already have odds on the next CFB national champions.

At SuperBook Sports, Alabama has top odds at winning the crown once again at 9/5.

Next up is Clemson (9/2), Ohio State (9/2), Georgia (6/1), and Oklahoma (8/1).

Other upper echelon teams in the mix include Texas A&M (40/1), Iowa State (40/1), LSU (40/1), Florida (60/1), Iowa (60/1), Michigan (60/1), Notre Dame (60/1), North Carolina (60/1), Penn State (60/1), Southern Cal (60/1), and Wisconsin (60/1).

A few other longshots include Miami (100/1), Minnesota (100/1), Texas (100/1), Arkansas (200/1), Auburn (200/1), Arizona State (200/1), Cincinnati (200/1), Missouri (200/1), Nebraska (200/1), Oklahoma State (200/1), TCU (200/1), Utah (200/1), Virginia Tech (200/1), Washington (200/1), West Virginia (200/1), and Ole Miss (300/1).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Elite Clemson QB target announces commitment date
Elite Clemson QB target announces commitment date
WATCH: Dabo Swinney cheers on his godson Tanner Tessmann in National team debut
WATCH: Dabo Swinney cheers on his godson Tanner Tessmann in National team debut
Clemson earns road victory against Wake Forest
Clemson earns road victory against Wake Forest
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week