Breaking: NFL draft: Former Clemson WR selected by Bengals

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Well, it didn't take long for another Tiger to come off the board. Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals Friday. He is projected a $3.88 million signing bonus with a $8.7 million contract overall, per Spotrac. Higgins left Clemson as a junior tied for the school mark in receiving touchdowns (27) with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. His 13 receiving touchdowns as a junior rank second in school history (to Hopkins’ 18) and the 1,167 yards is in the top-5. Higgins earned first-team All-ACC honors for that campaign, to total 135 catches for 2,448 yards over 43 games as a Tiger (30 starts).

In a receiver-stacked draft class, Higgins ranked sixth as a receiver prospect on both ESPN and CBS Sports. Six receivers were taken in the first round.

Higgins is a third Clemson player selected this draft after Isaiah Simmons (8; Cardinals) and AJ Terrell (16; Falcons).