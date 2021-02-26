NFL analyst predicts Tee Higgins will be a Pro-Bowler
'WRU' continues to shine in the NFL.

NFL analyst Nate Burleson is a huge fan of Cinncinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and believes he will have huge 2021 season.

"You have a young superstar in the making," Burleson said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "And I guarantee you this: He had 908 yards this season. He will have over 1,000 yards and make the Pro Bowl."

Higgins was a true playmaker in his rookie season with 67 receptions (tied for 34th best in NFL) for 908 yards (13.6 YPC) and six touchdowns (35th best in NFL).

He logged 135 catches for 2,448 yards and a school-record 27 TD receptions over three seasons at Clemson.

