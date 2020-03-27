NCAA Tourney cancellation cuts revenue distribution by about $375 million

The Associated Press reported this week that the NCAA's distribution to Division I schools will be cut by $375 million (to $225 million), from a combination of an insurance policy and money from NCAA reserves.

Clemson spokesman Jeff Kallin was quoted as a source in the AP story, which also reported that NCAA Tourney revenue typically makes up 2-to-3 percent of the school's annual athletic budget.

"It's not an insignificant amount, but there have not been discussions to cut student-athlete services based on the announcement," Kallin told the AP.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said his 10-team league is expecting $10 million per school, instead of the projected $24 million.