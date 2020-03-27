|
NCAA Tourney cancellation cuts revenue distribution by about $375 million
|Friday, March 27, 2020 4:02 PM- -
Clemson's NCAA Tournament chances weren't all that high when the season was abruptly ended in the ACC Tournament. Money from the NCAA Tournament would have made its way to the Tigers anyway, however.
The Associated Press reported this week that the NCAA's distribution to Division I schools will be cut by $375 million (to $225 million), from a combination of an insurance policy and money from NCAA reserves. Clemson spokesman Jeff Kallin was quoted as a source in the AP story, which also reported that NCAA Tourney revenue typically makes up 2-to-3 percent of the school's annual athletic budget. "It's not an insignificant amount, but there have not been discussions to cut student-athlete services based on the announcement," Kallin told the AP. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said his 10-team league is expecting $10 million per school, instead of the projected $24 million.
