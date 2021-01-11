NCAA Council tables proposals for transfers and name, image, likeness benefits

Two of the more seismic proposals for major college athletics may just be on hold, for now. The NCAA's Division I Council announced Monday evening that the group tabled proposals for the ability to transfer and play immediately and also for athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness while in college. The move doesn't finalize action this month but it likely means that the Division I Board of Directors will do the same on Thursday. The NCAA council instead adopted a resolution saying they are "committed to modernizing (their) rules." While there's no timeline set for that modernization, USA TODAY reports "there is strong interest within the group to seek a conclusion on both the NIL and transfer proposals," with the question being "how quickly NCAA officials can meet with Justice Department officials and gain clarity on the department's position amid the transition" in presidential administrations.

USA TODAY said there are three main hang-ups now with the name, image and likeness element:

* Supreme Court hearing an NCAA appeal of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the NCAA cannot limit benefits related to education that college athletes can receive.

* Uncertainty what Congress might vote on to regulate name, image and likeness issues, which could change with things shifting to a new party majority now in the US Senate.

* How the name, image and likeness deals signed by athletes will be regulated to make sure they aren't just an extension of the recruiting process.

With some potential issues over antitrust elements and the new rules, NCAA president Mark Emmert recommended a delay in the vote recently.