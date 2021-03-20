Morris tallies five points in Clemson's win over Georgia

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. - The No. 8 Clemson women’s soccer team (10-4-0) picked up their 10th win of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs (3-7-2) by a 3-1 score led by a five-point night from Maliah Morris. Win No. 10 on the season gave Head Coach Eddie Radwanski his seventh consecutive year at the 10-win threshold and his 16th total across 20 years of collegiate coaching. “We knew Georgia would come in and give us a great battle,” said Radwanski. “It was a great response to a slow start on our part and really thought we managed the game quite well.” Just two minutes into the match, Georgia got on the board after a close-range shot from the right side of the box was able to slip by Hensley Hancuff who stepped out to challenge the play. Two minutes later, a goal kick opportunity by Hancuff reached past midfield where Sami Meredith met the ball with a header aimed towards the attacking third. A one-touch feed from Maliah Morris was greeted by the right foot of Caroline Conti who slotted home her team-leading seventh goal of the year. The primary assist by Morris was her fourth of the year, taking over the team lead in that category.

Not letting off the gas, Morris picked up a goal of her own in the 16th minute after a slide into the box coincided with the right-field service from Jackson Moehler. The Bulldogs and Tigers split possession time throughout the remainder of the first half with the home side entering the locker room with the 2-1 lead.

The two sides continued the aggressive battle in the second half, with play remaining silent until the 72nd minute. With the Tigers controlling the pace in the midfield, a series of passes between Meredith and Conti eventually found Morris who slipped past the Georgia defender and fired a well-struck ball to the far side of the net. It was the second, multi-goal game of her career after netting her first in the spring opener against College of Charleston. She moves her season total to five goals and four assists for 14 total points.

“[Maliah] was the ‘Player of the Match’,” Radwanski said in response to the sophomore’s play. “She was dangerous and the difference-maker in this game. She has put so much work in this season and the dividends are finally starting to payout.”

This season the Tigers are 7-0-0 when leading at halftime and 6-0-0 when scoring either three of four goals in the match. Clemson improves their home record to 6-0-0 while only conceding two goals across those six matches.

SCORING SUMMARY

CU 0 | UGA 1

Mollie Belisle (Asst. Mallie Mackenzie)

Entering the box from the right side, Hancuff came out to challenge the play before a shot from Belisle was able to sneak past the arm of Hancuff in the lower right corner of the net.

CU 1 | UGA 1

Caroline Conti (Asst. Maliah Morris, Sami Meredith)

Stemming from a goal kick from Hancuff, Meredith sent a header upfield where a one-touch feed from Morris was met by the right foot of Conti. After taking a backward bounce off the goalkeeper’s foot, the ball eventually crossed the goal line in the lower-left corner of the net.

CU 2 | UGA 1

Maliah Morris (Asst. Jackson Moehler)

Fending off a defensive player on the right side of the field, Moehler was able to break free and rush to the right side of the 18-yard box. Sending in a right-footed feed, Morris slid into the six-yard box where she was able to connect with her right foot, finding the bottom right corner of the net.

CU 3 | UGA 1

Maliah Morris (Asst. Sami Meredith, Caroline Conti)

Back-and-forth passes between Meredith and Conti led to a final feed to Maliah Morris who rushed towards the box, beating a defender and landing her shot on the far side of the net.