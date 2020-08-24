More details on Clemson athletics pay cuts

David Hood by Senior Writer -

In a cost-saving move, Clemson University announced employee furloughs and salary reductions Monday afternoon, moves that affect 88 employees in the athletic department.

Employees making $400,000 per year and above will take a 10 percent pay cut. That includes 10 football coaches (including head coach Dabo Swinney), head basketball coach Brad Brownell, women's basketball coach Amanda Butler, and baseball coach Monte Lee. It also includes Athletic Director Dan Radakovich.

Athletic department employees (and all school employees) making under $49,999 are not affected by the furloughs or the pay cut. Any non-contract athletic department employee making less than 400,000 is subject to the furloughs announced by the university.

Swinney has a base salary of $245,000 per year but his total compensation (and all other staff) of $9.3 million per year was the metric used for the cuts.

A Clemson spokesman said that the cost savings for the athletic department are expected to be in the range of $3.4 million.