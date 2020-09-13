Mike Williams playing update
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 13, 2020 9:49 AM
Williams is expected to play today (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)
A 'WRU' member is likely to give it a go today.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Williams will, in fact, play today despite being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, per sources," Schefter posted on social media. "He practiced this week and the team now believes he’s ready to play."

Williams is not 100 percent but is likely to play if he looks decent in pregame warm-ups.

In 2019, Williams had an impressive season with a career-high 49 catches for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams was picked 7th overall out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft.

