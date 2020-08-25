Mike Williams injury update
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Williams is a key player on offense for the Chargers (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)
A member of 'WRU' is likely to be sidelined for a weeks of the regular season.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams left Sunday's practice after going down hard trying to make a diving catch and landed on his right shoulder.

According to ESPN and multiple reports, Williams had tests done and is considered week-to-week after suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder.

During Tuesday's media session, his head coach Anthony Lynn didn't put a timetable on his return ut just said that he would be "out for a while."

According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, he is hearing that Williams is expected to miss two to four weeks according to his source.

In 2019, Williams had an impressive season with a career-high 49 catches for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams was picked 7th overall out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft.

