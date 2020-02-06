Mike Noonan receives new six-year contract
Noonan's 2019 squad advanced to the Round of Eight in the NCAA Tournament
Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a new six-year contract for Head Men’s Soccer Coach Mike Noonan, Clemson announced earlier on Thursday. The contract will begin in 2020 and will run through 2025.

“Mike and his staff continue to perform at a high level in getting the most out of the student-athletes on and off the field,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “The future of Clemson Soccer is bright, and we’re excited about Mike leading our program for years to come.”

The announcement comes after Noonan’s best season during his 10-year tenure at the helm of Clemson’s program. On the field, Noonan’s squad finished the 2019 season with an 18-2-2 record overall, advancing to the Round of Eight in the NCAA Tournament, playing in the finals of the ACC Tournament, finishing the regular season as ACC Champions and touting the nation’s best scoring offense throughout the season.

Off the field, the 2019 season saw Robbie Robinson win the MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s most prestigious honor. The program also saw four individuals named All-Americans, five players named All-South Region and eight players earn All-ACC honors. Noonan was named ACC Coach of the Year for his team’s outstanding play throughout the season.

“I’m elated,” said Noonan. “This has been a really good project here at Clemson and I feel that the best is yet to come. The confidence that the University, Athletic Department and Dan have in me and my staff is something that we want to repay in championships and that is what we are looking forward to doing!”

