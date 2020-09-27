Miami starting safety to miss first half vs. Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 27, 2020 9:18 AM
Hall (No. 26) will miss the first half of the Clemson game (Glenn Beil - USA Today Sports)
Miami starting safety Gurvan Hall was ejected for targeting in the third quarter of the Hurricane's 52-10 blowout victory over rival Florida State.

The targeting play happened when Miami was already up 38-10.

Hall will have to sit out the first half of Miami's next game which is October 10 against No. 1 Clemson.

In his first two games, the junior has seven tackles.

Last season, he was the team's second-leading tackler with 66 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and three passes defended.

