Miami starting safety to miss first half vs. Clemson
Sunday, September 27, 2020 9:18 AM
Miami starting safety Gurvan Hall was ejected for targeting in the third quarter of the Hurricane's 52-10 blowout victory over rival Florida State.
The targeting play happened when Miami was already up 38-10.
Hall will have to sit out the first half of Miami's next game which is October 10 against No. 1 Clemson.
In his first two games, the junior has seven tackles.
Last season, he was the team's second-leading tackler with 66 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and three passes defended.