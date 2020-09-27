Miami starting safety to miss first half vs. Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Miami starting safety Gurvan Hall was ejected for targeting in the third quarter of the Hurricane's 52-10 blowout victory over rival Florida State.

The targeting play happened when Miami was already up 38-10.

Hall will have to sit out the first half of Miami's next game which is October 10 against No. 1 Clemson.

In his first two games, the junior has seven tackles.

Last season, he was the team's second-leading tackler with 66 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and three passes defended.