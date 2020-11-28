Miami at Wake Forest postponed because of COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Miami at Wake Forest football game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 5.

The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Nov. 21, the ACC has played 69 of its 78 scheduled games (88.5 percent). Six of those games have been rescheduled, one non-conference opponent was replaced, one game was canceled and one game was postponed. There have been several changes to the last four weeks of the schedule that can be found on theACC.com.