Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, October 6, 2020 2:34 PM
Rhett Lashlee spoke with the media Tuesday
Rhett Lashlee spoke with the media Tuesday

Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee spoke to the media Tuesday about several subjects as he previewed the No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami matchup on Saturday night.

During his media session, he said that Clemson is well known for stealing offensive signs.

"That happens everywhere," Lashlee said about sign stealing. "Clemson is known well for doing it, but so are a lot of other people. It's just part of the game. We have to be aware of it, but at the same time, we have to go play. There's nothing in the rules against stealing signals."

Criticism and backlash comes with the territory of being an elite team like the No. 1 ranked Tigers.

You would think Clemson has stolen their entire team playbook and the coaching staff from the Hurricanes because the last two contests have had a combined score of 96-3 in favor of the Tigers.

I can't imagine Dabo Swinney endorsing the mantra of "if you're not cheating, you're not trying" but instead relies more on his 5-star players making big-time plays all over the gridiron.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
Clemson vs. Miami depth charts released
Clemson vs. Miami depth charts released
TV announcers for Clemson-Miami
TV announcers for Clemson-Miami
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 33) Author
spacer TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 TigerNet News
spacer This is not a "serious accusation" nor is it cheating
 Stuppyhead
spacer If I'm a coach and I know you are stealing my signals...
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: This is not a "serious accusation" nor is it cheating
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 franc1968®
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 HillBillyTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 CUnext
spacer what a goober...***
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 OCULUS PRIME
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 rgby83®
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 tiggdad
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 GSCtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 ROBOKIRK
spacer Cry me a river!!! Already making excuses!***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 leftie
spacer It's like Lou Holtz accusing you...
 Tiger1983®
spacer Oh it’s on now, I hope we beat the shih tzu
 lovingit®
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 smillsap1
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 BuzzPaw
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 Gumby®
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 T Nasty Orange
spacer is Rhett Lashlee gonna be wearing his skirt at the game too?
 FLTiger87
spacer every time I hear his name I think of Snidely Whiplash...
 dark side of the moo®
spacer At Auburn what was his sign for "rotate 3 quarterbacks" and
 sectionHrowJ
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 macodi
spacer Re: TNET: Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals
 TNTiger17
Read all 33 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week