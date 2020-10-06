Miami OC says Clemson is "known well" for stealing offensive signals

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee spoke to the media Tuesday about several subjects as he previewed the No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami matchup on Saturday night.

During his media session, he said that Clemson is well known for stealing offensive signs.

"That happens everywhere," Lashlee said about sign stealing. "Clemson is known well for doing it, but so are a lot of other people. It's just part of the game. We have to be aware of it, but at the same time, we have to go play. There's nothing in the rules against stealing signals."

Criticism and backlash comes with the territory of being an elite team like the No. 1 ranked Tigers.

You would think Clemson has stolen their entire team playbook and the coaching staff from the Hurricanes because the last two contests have had a combined score of 96-3 in favor of the Tigers.

I can't imagine Dabo Swinney endorsing the mantra of "if you're not cheating, you're not trying" but instead relies more on his 5-star players making big-time plays all over the gridiron.