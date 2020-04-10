Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Giants should draft Isaiah Simmons

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's almost NFL draft time. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. joined the Will Cain Show recently to discuss linebacker Isaiah Simmons's future position and his draft projection. "Backer is where he's gonna be, and I think that's again where you look at and the situation with the coverage skills that he has and the ability to sack quarterbacks," Kiper said about Simmons. "He can run a 4.39, and there is no outrunning him. So I think when you look at the combination of skillset that he has and we say he's perfect for today's NFL. Well, he is." Kiper went on to say that the Giants should probably draft Simmons if they don't trade down. "I think the Giants will be hard-pressed to find a better option (Simmons) if Jeff Okudah goes three to the Detroit Lions, the cornerback from Ohio State. "Isaiah Simmons could be on the board with one of your best three or four players in this draft. To me, get the identity going, get that big-time difference-maker. You got the franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones and get Simmons." Simmons had 107 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and 16 tackles for loss last season.