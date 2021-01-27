Mel Kiper Jr. on Trevor Lawrence: "Trevor is a special entity"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be picked No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the upcoming NFL draft. NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. agrees with that assessment. "It's been probably this way (No. 1 type player) since he was in high school as a senior coming out," Kiper said. "Justin Fields was right there as well with Trevor Lawrence, and they're both gonna go real high. Trevor is gonna go number one. That's why Urban Meyer is the head coach with the Jaguars." Kiper understands that Lawrence is no ordinary quarterback prospect. "You talk about a generational talent," he said about Lawrence. "I mentioned John Elway. You always knew he was gonna be the number one pick. You always knew Andrew Luck was gonna be the number one pick. Peyton Manning. Now you have Trevor Lawrence. Lock him in. Jacksonville Jaguars get their franchise quarterback. That's the way it fell. Jets are number two. Can't get Trevor Lawrence, obviously, with that spot. Trevor is a special entity and should be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL very early in his NFL career."

Lawrence earned ACC player of the year and first-team All-America honors as a senior, throwing for 3,153 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five picks.