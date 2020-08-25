Mackensie Alexander leaves training camp as search continues for missing father
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 6:53 PM
Alexander was a standout at Clemson (Jeff Hanisch - USA Today Sports)
Alexander was a standout at Clemson (Jeff Hanisch - USA Today Sports)

This is not good news to report tonight.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left training camp to help the authorities with the search for his elderly father, Jean Odney Alexandre.

His father was last seen on Monday picking palmetto berries with another man in northwest Okeechobee County according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies, K9 teams, officers, four-wheelers, and helicopters from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for Alexandre according to CBS12.

If you have any information, please call the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office at (863)763-3117.

Mackensie Alexander Feature from steve g on Vimeo.

