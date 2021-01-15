Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
by - 2021 Jan 15, Fri 15:38
Pearman has served on Swinney's staff since 2009.
TigerNet has confirmed that Clemson's 2021 football staff will have some changes.

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Danny Pearman is set to move into an off-the-field role with Clemson, while now Hall of Fame running back C.J. Spiller is moving up from an unpaid role to running backs coach for the Tigers. That move for Spiller is still pending approval from the Board of Trustees on Feb. 4.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is expected to transition into coaching the tight ends in Pearman's place.

Pearman has served the longest on Dabo Swinney's staff as an assistant, joining in 2009 from an assistant role with Maryland. Pearman was a graduate assistant with Clemson under Danny Ford and Ken Hatfield before coaching with Alabama while Swinney was there.

Spiller joined the coaching staff as an unpaid graduate assistant last August and filled in for Elliott in the Sugar Bowl when the coach was ruled out for a COVID-19 positive test.

Additional staff changes we are hearing could take place include Andrew Zow (reported last week) taking over Chansi Stuckey's role as an offensive player analyst. Zow, a former quarterback at Alabama, is making the move from head coach in high school to the Tigers. Former offensive analyst Kyle Richardson, who was an offensive analyst before moving into Brad Scott's old role of Director of Football Player Development & Freshman Transition last year, could be taking more of a prominent role. Thad Turnipseed, the longtime Director of Football Projects & External Affairs, is believed to be moving into Richardson's role.

The staff shake-up was first reported by Tiger Illustrated.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 43) Author
spacer TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 TigerNet News
spacer Leave no stone unturned for quality players!
 CUTIG61
spacer I like it
 flyslyw
spacer Bravo!***
 CoolBreeze864
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 ddraines®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 BrandonRink®
spacer I would like to see a new OC with more imagination
 coachmac
spacer yea, like an OC with 6 conference championships
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: I would like to see a OC
 CreoleTiger
spacer Ahhh Cootmac never fails to impress... SMH..***
 GSCtiger
spacer Re: Ahhh Cootmac never fails to impress... SMH..***
 snakesup
spacer Re: I would like to see a new OC with more imagination
 HarleyTgr
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer being ignorant is key to being an interweb expert!***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 smillsap1
spacer Or, possibly....
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 prescotttiger
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 jstone D329
spacer How are the new guys sign-stealing skills?***
 tigerdave2®
spacer Re: How are the new guys sign-stealing skills?***
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 tigermat
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 Save the Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 ricblac34
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 clemson2003®
spacer So who's taking over special teams?
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Let the head cheerleader
 sbrooks®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 jlston57®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 Valley Boy
spacer Most good news in one story that I've read recently***
 ROBOKIRK
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 74TIGER
spacer Congrats to All, and Kudos to Tigernet
 kgpittm®
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 outlaw1081
spacer Re: TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer In Dabo I trust***
 Ucel74
