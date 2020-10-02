Lions activate former Clemson safety
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, October 2, 2020 10:45 AM
Detroit Lions announced that safety Jayron Kearse has been activated after serving a three-game NFL suspension for violation of its substance abuse policy.

Kearse signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Detriot Lions back in March after spending his first four years with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Minnesota Vikings.

During his four-year NFL career playing in 62 games, including five starts, he has registered 79 tackles, 0.5 sack, a fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

