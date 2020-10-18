Latest Playoff picture for Clemson

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

A number of teams are set to join the 2020 college football party this week, including some Playoff contenders by the numbers in Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State.

ESPN's Playoff Predictor has Clemson and Alabama as runaway favorites to make that football final four (87% for Clemson and 81.6% for Alabama), with Ohio State (68.3) and Wisconsin next (40.1) and then Georgia (28), Oregon (22.2) and Penn State (20.5). The same metric favors Clemson to win it all (34.6), ahead of Alabama (24.4) and Ohio State (22.4) and a sizable gap to the next team (Wisconsin, 6.7).

Two ESPN prognosticators have Clemson back in New Orleans this December, with matchups versus either Georgia or Oregon opposite an Alabama-Ohio State Rose Bowl. They both pick a Clemson-Alabama final.

Eleven of ESPN's 15 mock CFP committee members would have Clemson as the top seed, with Alabama the other candidate. Ohio State is a favored option for a 3-seed and the fourth spot is all over the board, from Georgia to Notre Dame to Cincinnati to BYU.

CBS Sports' last Playoff projection has Clemson and Oregon in the Sugar and Ohio State and Alabama in the Rose.

The first College Football Playoff committee rankings will be on Nov. 24.