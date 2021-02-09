Latest National Championship odds for 2021 CFB season
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 9, Tue 08:57
Clemson has plenty of talent in their quarterback room (ACC photo)
Clemson has plenty of talent in their quarterback room (ACC photo)

Alabama was the king of college football this past season, with its impressive 52-24 win over Ohio State.

However, each year is a new beginning as schools try to get to the top of the mountain as champions.

The Crimson Tide will likely be challenging for another crown next season as Vegas has already been releasing their favorites for next season's title.

At Bovada, Alabama has top odds at +275.

Next up is Clemson at +400, followed by Georgia (+500), Ohio State (+650), and Oklahoma (+750).

Other frontrunners include Texas A&M in the mix at +2500, followed by Iowa State (+2800), LSU (+3000), Texas (+3000), Florida (+4000), North Carolina (+4500), USC (+4500), Oregon (+5000), Miami (+5500), and Notre Dame (+6600).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's upcoming surgery and path to recovery
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's upcoming surgery and path to recovery
Clemson No. 2 in latest preseason ESPN ranking
Clemson No. 2 in latest preseason ESPN ranking
Latest National Championship odds for 2021 CFB season
Latest National Championship odds for 2021 CFB season
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week