Latest National Championship, Heisman odds

BetOnline released their latest Vegas odds Monday on the upcoming CFB winner and the next Heisman Trophy winner.

Alabama has top title odds at 7/4, followed by frontrunners Ohio State (2/1), Clemson (3/1), Florida 12/1, and Notre Dame (12/1).

Justin Fields has top odds for the upcoming Heisman at 3/2 odds followed by signal-callers Mac Jones (3/2), the aforementioned Lawrence (5/2), Kyle Trask (11/2), and Zach Wilson (33/1).

Lawrence has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,833 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions for the season.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is now off the board regarding odds for the prestigious award.

For the season, Etienne has rushed 121 times for 634 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He also has 37 receptions for 491 yards and two scores.

Odds to Win College Football Playoff:

11/2/20 Current (11/9/2020)

Alabama 2/1 7/4

Ohio State 2/1 2/1

Clemson 9/4 3/1

Florida 28/1 12/1

Notre Dame 25/1 12/1

BYU 50/1 33/1

Cincinnati 66/1 33/1

Texas A&M 66/1 40/1

Oklahoma 150/1 50/1

Georgia 18/1 66/1

Oklahoma State 150/1 66/1

Oregon 66/1 66/1

Texas 80/1 66/1

USC 66/1 66/1

Wisconsin 50/1 66/1

Indiana 150/1 100/1

Miami (FL) 80/1 100/1

Purdue 150/1 100/1

Auburn 150/1 150/1

Coastal Carolina 150/1 150/1

Iowa State 150/1 150/1

Liberty 500/1 150/1

Northwestern 200/1 150/1

SMU 150/1 150/1

UCF 150/1 200/1

Utah 200/1 200/1

Arizona 250/1 250/1

California 200/1 250/1

Colorado 250/1 250/1

Iowa 250/1 250/1

Marshall 1000/1 250/1

North Carolina 250/1 250/1

Washington 200/1 250/1

Washington State 250/1 250/1

Appalachian State 500/1 500/1

Arizona State 200/1 Off the Board

Army 1000/1 Off the Board

Boise State 200/1 Off the Board

Kansas State 200/1 Off the Board

Memphis 250/1 Off the Board

Michigan 100/1 Off the Board

Michigan State 150/1 Off the Board

Minnesota 250/1 Off the Board

Nebraska 250/1 Off the Board

Oregon State 1000/1 Off the Board

Penn State 150/1 Off the Board

Stanford 200/1 Off the Board

UCLA 200/1 Off the Board

West Virginia 250/1 Off the Board

Heisman Trophy Winner odds:

11/2/20 Current (11/9/2020)

Justin Fields - Ohio State QB 3/2 3/2

Mac Jones - Alabama QB 5/4 7/4

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB 5/2 5/2

Kyle Trask - Florida QB 33/1 11/2

Zach Wilson - BYU QB 28/1 33/1

Kellen Mond – Texas A&M QB 66/1 66/1

Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State RB 80/1 Off the Board

Devonta Smith - Alabama WR 33/1 Off the Board

D'Eriq King - Miami QB 66/1 Off the Board

Najee Harris - Alabama RB 40/1 Off the Board

Sam Ehlinger - Texas QB 100/1 Off the Board

Travis Etienne - Clemson RB 50/1 Off the Board