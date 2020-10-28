Latest National Championship, Heisman odds

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

BetOnline released their latest Vegas odds on the upcoming CFB winner and the next Heisman Trophy winner.

Clemson has the top title odds at 7/4, followed by Ohio State (9/4), Alabama (7/2), Georgia (18/1), and Florida (28/1).

Regarding the Heisman, Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the favorite at 5/6 odds followed by frontrunners Justin Fields (3/2), Mac Jones (6/1), Najee Harris (20/1), and Travis Etienne (25/1).

Full list of National title odds (10/19/20 odds, Current (10/26/2020):

Clemson 8/5 7/4

Ohio State 3/1 9/4

Alabama 11/4 7/2

Georgia 16/1 18/1

Florida 25/1 28/1

Michigan 50/1 33/1

Wisconsin 40/1 33/1

Notre Dame 40/1 40/1

Oklahoma State 66/1 40/1

Texas A&M 40/1 50/1

BYU 66/1 66/1

Miami (FL) 80/1 66/1

Oregon 80/1 66/1

Penn State 28/1 66/1

USC 80/1 66/1

Kansas State 80/1 80/1

Oklahoma 100/1 100/1

Cincinnati 200/1 150/1

Indiana 250/1 150/1

Iowa State 66/1 150/1

Memphis 250/1 150/1

Minnesota 80/1 150/1

North Carolina 150/1 150/1

Texas 250/1 150/1

Arizona State 200/1 200/1

Auburn 200/1 200/1

California 200/1 200/1

SMU 150/1 200/1

Stanford 150/1 200/1

UCLA 200/1 200/1

Utah 100/1 200/1

Washington 150/1 200/1

Arizona 250/1 250/1

Boise State 1000/1 250/1

Colorado 250/1 250/1

Iowa 150/1 250/1

Missouri 250/1 250/1

Nebraska 150/1 250/1

Northwestern 250/1 250/1

UCF 200/1 250/1

Washington State 250/1 250/1

West Virginia 250/1 250/1

Baylor 250/1 300/1

Houston 500/1 300/1

Michigan State 250/1 300/1

Purdue 500/1 300/1

Appalachian State 500/1 500/1

Army 1000/1 500/1

Boston College 500/1 500/1

Coastal Carolina 1000/1 500/1

Liberty 1000/1 500/1

NC State 200/1 500/1

Marshall 1000/1 1000/1

Oregon State 1000/1 1000/1

Tulsa 1000/1 1000/1

FAU 1000/1 Off the Board

FIU 1000/1 Off the Board

Illinois 500/1 Off the Board

Louisiana 1000/1 Off the Board

Maryland 500/1 Off the Board

Pittsburgh 250/1 Off the Board

South Carolina 250/1 Off the Board

Tennessee 250/1 Off the Board

Troy 1000/1 Off the Board

UAB 1000/1 Off the Board

Virginia 250/1 Off the Board

Virginia Tech 100/1 Off the Board

Full list of Heisman Trophy frontrunners:

Players, school, position; 10/19/20 Current (10/26/2020)

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB 4/7 5/6

Justin Fields - Ohio State QB 7/1 3/2

Mac Jones - Alabama QB 9/2 6/1

Najee Harris - Alabama RB 22/1 20/1

Travis Etienne - Clemson RB 25/1 25/1

Joe Milton – Michigan QB 50/1 33/1

Kyle Trask - Florida QB 25/1 33/1

Zach Wilson - BYU QB 22/1 33/1

Devonta Smith - Alabama WR 50/1 40/1

Kellen Mond – Texas A&M QB 50/1 50/1

Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State RB 66/1 66/1

Master Teague – Ohio State RB 66/1 66/1

Shane Buechele - SMU QB 25/1 66/1

Sam Ehlinger - Texas QB 80/1 80/1

Spencer Rattler – Oklahoma QB 80/1 80/1

Stetson Bennett - Georgia QB 66/1 80/1

D'Eriq King - Miami QB 50/1 100/1

Kyle Pitts - Florida TE 66/1 100/1

Breece Hall – Iowa State RB 66/1 Off the Board

Jaylen Waddle - Alabama WR 22/1 Off the Board

Sam Howell - North Carolina QB 100/1 Off the Board

Trey Sermon - Ohio State RB 50/1 Off the Board