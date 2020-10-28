Latest National Championship, Heisman odds
Lawrence and Etienne are Heisman frontrunners
BetOnline released their latest Vegas odds on the upcoming CFB winner and the next Heisman Trophy winner.

Clemson has the top title odds at 7/4, followed by Ohio State (9/4), Alabama (7/2), Georgia (18/1), and Florida (28/1).

Regarding the Heisman, Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the favorite at 5/6 odds followed by frontrunners Justin Fields (3/2), Mac Jones (6/1), Najee Harris (20/1), and Travis Etienne (25/1).

Full list of National title odds (10/19/20 odds, Current (10/26/2020):

Clemson 8/5 7/4

Ohio State 3/1 9/4

Alabama 11/4 7/2

Georgia 16/1 18/1

Florida 25/1 28/1

Michigan 50/1 33/1

Wisconsin 40/1 33/1

Notre Dame 40/1 40/1

Oklahoma State 66/1 40/1

Texas A&M 40/1 50/1

BYU 66/1 66/1

Miami (FL) 80/1 66/1

Oregon 80/1 66/1

Penn State 28/1 66/1

USC 80/1 66/1

Kansas State 80/1 80/1

Oklahoma 100/1 100/1

Cincinnati 200/1 150/1

Indiana 250/1 150/1

Iowa State 66/1 150/1

Memphis 250/1 150/1

Minnesota 80/1 150/1

North Carolina 150/1 150/1

Texas 250/1 150/1

Arizona State 200/1 200/1

Auburn 200/1 200/1

California 200/1 200/1

SMU 150/1 200/1

Stanford 150/1 200/1

UCLA 200/1 200/1

Utah 100/1 200/1

Washington 150/1 200/1

Arizona 250/1 250/1

Boise State 1000/1 250/1

Colorado 250/1 250/1

Iowa 150/1 250/1

Missouri 250/1 250/1

Nebraska 150/1 250/1

Northwestern 250/1 250/1

UCF 200/1 250/1

Washington State 250/1 250/1

West Virginia 250/1 250/1

Baylor 250/1 300/1

Houston 500/1 300/1

Michigan State 250/1 300/1

Purdue 500/1 300/1

Appalachian State 500/1 500/1

Army 1000/1 500/1

Boston College 500/1 500/1

Coastal Carolina 1000/1 500/1

Liberty 1000/1 500/1

NC State 200/1 500/1

Marshall 1000/1 1000/1

Oregon State 1000/1 1000/1

Tulsa 1000/1 1000/1

FAU 1000/1 Off the Board

FIU 1000/1 Off the Board

Illinois 500/1 Off the Board

Louisiana 1000/1 Off the Board

Maryland 500/1 Off the Board

Pittsburgh 250/1 Off the Board

South Carolina 250/1 Off the Board

Tennessee 250/1 Off the Board

Troy 1000/1 Off the Board

UAB 1000/1 Off the Board

Virginia 250/1 Off the Board

Virginia Tech 100/1 Off the Board

Full list of Heisman Trophy frontrunners:

Players, school, position; 10/19/20 Current (10/26/2020)

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB 4/7 5/6

Justin Fields - Ohio State QB 7/1 3/2

Mac Jones - Alabama QB 9/2 6/1

Najee Harris - Alabama RB 22/1 20/1

Travis Etienne - Clemson RB 25/1 25/1

Joe Milton – Michigan QB 50/1 33/1

Kyle Trask - Florida QB 25/1 33/1

Zach Wilson - BYU QB 22/1 33/1

Devonta Smith - Alabama WR 50/1 40/1

Kellen Mond – Texas A&M QB 50/1 50/1

Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State RB 66/1 66/1

Master Teague – Ohio State RB 66/1 66/1

Shane Buechele - SMU QB 25/1 66/1

Sam Ehlinger - Texas QB 80/1 80/1

Spencer Rattler – Oklahoma QB 80/1 80/1

Stetson Bennett - Georgia QB 66/1 80/1

D'Eriq King - Miami QB 50/1 100/1

Kyle Pitts - Florida TE 66/1 100/1

Breece Hall – Iowa State RB 66/1 Off the Board

Jaylen Waddle - Alabama WR 22/1 Off the Board

Sam Howell - North Carolina QB 100/1 Off the Board

Trey Sermon - Ohio State RB 50/1 Off the Board

