Latest National Championship, Heisman Trophy odds
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Nov 30, Mon 14:31
BetOnline released their latest Vegas odds Monday on the upcoming CFB winner and the next Heisman Trophy winner.

Alabama has the best title odds at 5/4, followed by frontrunners Clemson (9/4), Ohio State (9/2), Notre Dame (6/1), Florida (14/1), and Texas A&M (18/1).

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has top odds for the upcoming Heisman at 2/3 odds, followed by signal-callers Mac Jones (3/2), Justin Fields (9/1), Trevor Lawrence (9/1), Zach Wilson (25/1), Devonta Smith (50/1), Ian Book (50/1), and Breece Hall (66/1).

Lawrence completed 26-of-37 passes for 403 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, improving to 32-1 as a starter to tie the school record for a starting quarterback.

For the season, he has passed for 2,236 yards with 19 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

