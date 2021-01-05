Latest 2020 Heisman Trophy odds

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's nearly time to announce the next Heisman Trophy winner. The announcement of the 86th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy winner will be televised live on ESPN in Bristol, CT tonight from 7 pm - 8 pm EST. BetOnline released their latest Vegas odds recently on the prestigious award. Alabama receiver Devonta Smith has top odds for the Heisman at 1/15, followed by his quarterback teammate Mac Jones (9/2), then Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (14/1), and finally Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (50/1). In a recent straw poll conducted by CBS Sports to give some clarity on what might happen tonight, Smith won the survey with 14 first-place votes, Lawrence finished second with 7 first-place votes, and Jones received five first-place votes.

However, they used a very limited sample size of voters so anything is possible.

For the season, Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

"If [Trevor Lawrence] doesn't represent what is the best of college football ... you're fooling yourself." @MarkPacker on why @ClemsonFB's @Trevorlawrencee deserves to win the Heisman Trophy ??#PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/6CJtiLIjD3 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 5, 2021