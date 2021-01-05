|
Latest 2020 Heisman Trophy odds
It's nearly time to announce the next Heisman Trophy winner.
The announcement of the 86th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy winner will be televised live on ESPN in Bristol, CT tonight from 7 pm - 8 pm EST. BetOnline released their latest Vegas odds recently on the prestigious award. Alabama receiver Devonta Smith has top odds for the Heisman at 1/15, followed by his quarterback teammate Mac Jones (9/2), then Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (14/1), and finally Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (50/1). In a recent straw poll conducted by CBS Sports to give some clarity on what might happen tonight, Smith won the survey with 14 first-place votes, Lawrence finished second with 7 first-place votes, and Jones received five first-place votes.
However, they used a very limited sample size of voters so anything is possible.
For the season, Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions.
