Late game heroics fuel Clemson victory over Auburn

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. - The Clemson women’s soccer team (9-4-0) picked up its fifth home win of the season in 1-0 fashion over the visiting Auburn Tigers (5-5-3). It was the 10th all-time matchup between the two sides and the ninth victory for the Clemson squad against Auburn in the series. “Auburn is always a competitive team so we knew we were going to be in for a dog fight,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “This was a gritty game, and we won the gritty game so this was a great win for our DNA as a team.” Sami Meredith nearly put the home side ahead late in the opening half, sending a tipped ball just over the crossbar, but play remained scoreless after the first 45 minutes of action after swapping attempts in the final third. With neither goalkeeper being forced to make a first half save, the teams entered the locker room with Clemson holding the edge in shots and corner kicks.

Mimicking the play of the first half, the two sides came out each sharing attempts within the box. Clemson added on the pressure with multiple through balls nearly connected but it took until the final 10 minutes of action for the deadlock to be broken.

With Clemson putting together a series of passes centralized outside of the 18-yard box, Hal Hershfelt sent a ball to Megan Bornkamp who took a touch and sent a shot to the lower corner of the net, beating the diving Auburn keeper. The 84th minute goal was Bornkamp’s sixth of the season and team-leading third game-winning goal of the year.

Clemson will face off against another SEC foe as the next slate of competition comes on March 20th when the Tigers host the Georgia Bulldogs. Kickoff from Historic Riggs Field is set for 2 p.m. with live coverage available on ACCNX.

?? MEGAN BORNKAMP GOAL ??



Clemson takes the 1-0 lead in the 84th minute! #WinTheDay pic.twitter.com/YxoUGyq9ZY — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) March 6, 2021